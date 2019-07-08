4 killed when 2 motorcycles collide on Southern California canyon road

Authorities at scene of July 7, 2019 Silverado Canyon, California scene where two motorcycles collided, killing four in all CBS Los Angeles

Silverado Canyon, Calif. -- Four people were killed Sunday when two motorcyclists with one passenger each collided in Orange County, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Silverado Canyon, some 40 miles southeast of L.A.

CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw, reported from over the accident scene, said he couldn't zoom in because "it's a very gruesome scene."

He said the California Highway Patrol was investigating the accident and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

Officials said two males and two females were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said the crash occurred when a motorcyclist heading north tried to pass a car at a bend in the road. That motorcyclist crossed the double yellow lines and hit the other cyclist head-on.

"It's a pretty bad scene," said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera. "Probably one of the worst ones we've seen in a while"

The driver of the car the bike tried to pass stayed at the scene to tell the CHP what happened.

Motorcyclist Cynthia Fox wasn't connected to the crash but came by to pay her respects. She lives a few miles away from the accident. "My heart goes out to all their families," she said.

Olivera said there is no reason to pass another vehicle, especially not around a blind turn.

"Be patient with drivers in front of you," he said. "It they're going the speed limit, and you're in a hurry for some reason, don't overtake that vehicle if it's going to be too dangerous for you."