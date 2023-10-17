Murder suspect, 3 other inmates escape after car pulls up to Georgia jail

Four inmates escaped custody from a jail in central Georgia on Monday, authorities said. One was being held on a murder charge.

The men, identified as 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, fled from the Bibb County Detention Center early Monday by climbing out of a damaged window in a day room and then passing through a cut fence. A blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the spot and proceeded to help all four inmates escape at 3 a.m. ET. The jail is located in Macon, a city about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Fornier was being held at the jail for murder, Anderson was being held for aggravated assault, Barnwell was being detained for the United States Marshals and Stokes was detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped from custody at the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon, Georgia, early Monday morning. Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for all four, including the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Office, in addition to the Bibb County sheriff. Anyone with information regarding the inmates' location or the Challenger alleged to have facilitated their escape has been asked to report what they know to the sheriff's office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.

Crime stoppers and the county sheriff are offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest for each inmate. In addition to reporting tips directly to them, anyone with information can call one of two tip lines established specifically for this case at either 478-310-4502 or 478-310-4485.