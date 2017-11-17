4 firefighters injured in 5-alarm fire in New York City

NEW YORK -- A large fire on the top floors of a six-story New York City apartment building has resulted in four minor injuries.

The fire started Friday afternoon on a Harlem building's top floor, which was engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed.

The Fire Department of New York says more than 200 firefighters are at the scene. Three firefighters and one other person have suffered minor injuries.

Flaming chunks of debris could be seen falling from the top of the building, CBS New York reports. Firefighters were making progress as winds started to die down.

Residents said the blaze quickly spread, but CBS New York reported there were no serious injuries.

Residents said the fire started in an apartment on the sixth floor. They helped each other evacuate, and began evacuating pets until a firefighter intervened, saying it was too dangerous to continue.

As firefighters battled the blaze, thick black smoke was being replaced by grayer smoke and bright red flames appeared to die down.

"It doesn't seem like it's gas related because there would have been a huge explosion," resident Jose Tavarez said. "I'm not even worried about the building itself, I'm worried about the people that live there. These things can be replaced, material things, but a human life can't."

Residents were unsure of what they would do in the future, but they were thankful to firefighters who rushed to the scene.