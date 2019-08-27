300 dancers show up in Times Square as Lara Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet comment

As TV host Lara Spencer apologized on "Good Morning America" for her comments about Prince George practicing ballet, hundreds of dancers were lined up just outside the show's studios, holding a massive open-air dance class in a show of solidarity.

Last week, Spencer laughed while reporting on Prince George's school schedule on GMA. The little prince will not only take basic subjects like math, science and history, she said, he will also take part in "poetry and ballet, among other things."

"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," Spencer said on the show. "Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet ... I have news for you, Prince William, we'll see how long that lasts."

Spencer immediately received backlash for a comment that seemed dismissive of male dancers, and she was even accused of bullying. She took to Instagram on Friday to write an apology, admitting her comments were "insensitive."

"From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it," Spencer's post read.

The host then addressed the comments on air during GMA on Monday, apologizing again for making fun of 6-year-old Prince George's affinity for dance.

.@LaraSpencer apologizes for her comments about boys and dance and sits down with 3 celebrated ballet dancers: “It has been a true education for me.” pic.twitter.com/bYJUvVGaXK — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2019

"I screwed up. I did. The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid and I am deeply sorry," Spencer said on air. "I have spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

In addition to her statement, Spencer also sat down with several famous male dancers to talk about boys getting involved — and accepted — in dance.

The taped segment featured Travis Wall, Fabrice Calmels and Robbie Fairchild. Wall, a choreographer on "So You Think You Can Dance," reflected on the impact of the show.

"How many boys have started to dance because of that show makes me so proud to represent that show," Wall said. The dancer also said in his own Instagram stories that Spencer personally called him to apologize, according to ET.

Spencer told the three dancers that she learned a lesson: words hurt. She said she was sorry again and the group unanimously accepted her apology.

As the segment aired, Wall and hundreds of other dancers were just below the GMA studio in Times Square, holding a dance class. Some held up signs proclaiming "Boys dance too!" and "I wish I'd started at 6!!!"

"So You Think You Can Dance" all-star Alex Wong was one of the many dancers in the crowd. He was also one of many people who posted about the Times Square dance class, tagging Wall, Fairchild and fellow dancers Sam Quinn and Charlie Williams in his video. In his caption, he said 300 dancers showed up.

Wong's video went viral on social media, and he told CBS News via Instagram message that the massive class was "in response to Lara Spencer."

Charlie Williams posted a video of his own on Instagram, which shows the hundreds of young dancers practicing ballet and many people holding up supportive signs.

"Response wasn't optional," Williams wrote in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who came out and danced with us this morning. Thank you to everyone who supported us with messages of encouragement and reposting. Thank you to the ones who printed signs, lent me bullhorns and speakers, brainstormed, helped us plan, checked my spelling, got scared, answered my call, said yes, said no, texted back, traveled long distances, took photos, filmed videos, watched our bags, smiled, and acknowledged. My heart swells when I think of how we pulled this off. Wow."

While GMA co-anchors did acknowledge the dancers were outside, it is unclear if those at the show were aware of the event in advance.

In his own Instagram post about the event, Fairchild credited Williams and Quinn with putting the class together. He also mentioned the conversation with Spencer.

"I believe we steered this painful moment into a great conversation celebrating dance and defending boys who are bullied for doing it," he wrote. "Lara was heartfelt, teary and incredibly remorseful. She owned up and apologized for her remarks and I forgive her and thank her for doing all she could to right her wrong."

Most of the dancers who posted about the event used the same powerful hashtag: #BoysDanceToo. The conversation started with a 6-year-old British royal — and ended up touching boys who dance everywhere.