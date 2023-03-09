3 LAPD officers shot; suspect in police standoff

Three Los Angeles police officers were shot Wednesday evening and hospitalized while the suspect remained barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles, police said.

Officers had gone to Lincoln Heights, an older neighborhood of single-family homes, at around 4:30 p.m. and the shootings were reported about two hours later, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The officers were hospitalized in stable condition, LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted Wednesday night.

Two were patrol officers and the third was a K9 unit officer, Eisenman said.

Moore wrote that the LAPD was engaged in an "ongoing tactical scene with outstanding gunman."

Details of the shootings also weren't immediately released.

The police department issued a citywide tactical alert, meaning officers from across the city are available to respond to the scene if needed. Officers, including SWAT team members, flooded into the area and sealed it off.