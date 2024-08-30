Watch CBS News
3 Dallas police officers shot in Oak Cliff, sources say

By Doug Myers, Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Three Dallas police officers were shot late Thursday in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive, multiple sources have told CBS News Texas.

Dallas police officers were chasing a vehicle on northbound IH-35 North of Business 121 when the pursuit ended in shots fired, according to a Facebook post from the Lewisville Police Department. 

Lewisville police confirmed the suspect involved in the chase is dead. 

The highway is expected to be closed for an extended time. Seek alternate routes to avoid the area. 

No Lewisville officers were involved.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed on X that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday. 

Sources say the officers were taken to local hospitals. 

CBS News Texas crews are on scene at Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, where there is heavy police presence.

Heavy officer presence outside of Baylor University Medical Center. CBS News Texas

The officers' conditions weren't immediately known. 

This is a developing story. 

