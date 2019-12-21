The 2020s: What the next decade will bring for technology, climate change and more

In a new series, "CBS This Morning" is exploring what the next decade will bring for everything from climate change to health. In our first installment, we look at the 2020s in tech.

2020s in technology

The last 10 years have changed the way we get music, movies and news. The decade saw the arrival of the Amazon Echo and the rise of Spotify and Netflix. Meanwhile, Uber, Lyft and AirBNB transformed how we travel. So, what could the next decade bring?

CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joined "CBS This Morning" with a peek into the future when it comes to tech innovations:

