Watch live: 2020 Republican National Convention night 1

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina as the party formally nominated President Trump in the roll call. Mr. Trump received 2,550 delegates' votes, unanimously making him the party nominee.

Monday's theme is "Land of Promise." Expected speakers include Senator Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Representative Jim Jordan, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr. and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Speakers later this week will include first lady Melania Trump, who will speak on Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence, who will speak on Wednesday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said Sunday that at least five people were arrested over the weekend as protests against the Republican National Convention continued in the city, CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reported.

The Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president last week.