How to watch Election Night results

CBS News will be broadcasting on Election Night — Tuesday, November 3 — from a new Election Night studio in the ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square. Historic early voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic suggests the 2020 election could break turnout records.

Election Day coverage will begin on CBSN at 7 a.m. ET with updates throughout the day, with highlights on "Red & Blue" at 5 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., CBSN will continuous coverage with exit poll analysis and and up-to-the minute calls from the CBS News Decision Desk.

Election Day coverage will begin on CBSN at 7 a.m. ET with updates throughout the day, with highlights on "Red & Blue" at 5 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., CBSN will continuous coverage with exit poll analysis and and up-to-the minute calls from the CBS News Decision Desk.

How to watch Election Night coverage

What : Election Night coverage

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Location: Election Night studio in the ViacomCBS headquarters in New York's Times Square

TV: CBS broadcast stations coverage begins at 7 p.m.

"Red & Blue" preview coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

CBSN: Continuous coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live debate updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

Follow: Election night live updates on CBSNews.com

Find: When polls close in each state

CBSN coverage begins at 7 a.m. and will be anchored by Anne-Marie Green. Vladimir Duthiers and Tanya Rivero will provide updates throughout the day. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, Elaine Quijano anchors "Red & Blue," and starting at 7 p.m. ET, CBSN will provide continuous coverage, led by elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.

The CBS News Decision Desk will make projections and characterize races throughout the night. Salvanto will be in the Election Night studio with the new Election Night Tracker, which combines exit poll data and vote tallies with CBS News' proprietary polling. By Election Day, the CBS News Battleground Tracker will have surveyed 100,000 people from all 50 states, and the Decision Desk will show viewers how all the contests are trending.

CBS News coverage will be led by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" anchor and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News analyst John Dickerson, and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

CBS News' coverage will also include commentary from chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on exit polls and voter integrity and chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes on House and Senate races.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett will also be offering perspectives.