2020 Daily Trail Markers: Elizabeth Warren apologizes for DNA test and identifying as Native American

FROM THE CANDIDATES

ELIZABETH WARREN

On Monday, the Massachusetts senator publicly apologized to Native Americans for identifying as Native American, and for her controversial DNA test. "I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused. I have listened, and I have learned a lot," she said at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa.

CBS News campaign reporter Zak Hudak says the issue has tormented Warren since before she announced her candidacy, and it resurfaced last week when President Donald Trump brought back his "Pocahontas" nickname for her. Although the Cherokee Nation said Warren had apologized for the DNA test last year, she had not done so publicly before Monday.

KAMALA HARRIS

On Monday, Harris faced criticism over comments she made about Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" plan at a fundraiser over the weekend. A transcript provided to CBS News campaign reporter Stephanie Ramirez says Harris told donors, "I support Medicare for All, but as you may have noticed, over the course of the many months, I've not been comfortable with Bernie's plan, the Medicare for all plan."

The California senator went on to say, "I've been listening to people, and people do want to — to your point — they don't want to not have a private option."

RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens tweeted Monday afternoon, "Who does she think she's fooling?" Ahrens included a video clip showing Harris speaking at the Vermont senator's single-payer bill introduction in 2017. Harris is expected to visit California for another round of high-dollar fundraisers this week, including one on Thursday in Los Angeles hosted by actress Jessica Alba.

CONGRESSIONAL COVERAGE

IN THE HOUSE

Dan Bishop, GOP candidate for the special election in North Carolina's ninth congressional district, will get some help from second lady Karen Pence tomorrow at a fundraiser. CBS News Political Unit broadcast associate Aaron Navarro says this is not the first sign of support from the Trump administration. The president himself endorsed Bishop at a Greenville rally in July, and Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to attend fundraisers on August 28 for Bishop and Dr. Gregory Murphy, a GOP candidate for NC-03's special election.

The high-profile special election in NC-09, which was called after ballot fraud was found in 2018, and NC-03's election both take place Sept. 10. Millions in ad money has been pouring in from both sides, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee making its latest ad buy on Friday.

THE GOVERNOR'S MANSION

CAROLINA ON MY MIND

State Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican, officially launched his 2020 campaign for governor on Saturday. He's aiming to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who was first elected governor in 2016.

At his campaign rally, Forest vowed to travel to every county and said he would refuse to "engage in divisive, negative campaigning or character assassination." A Forest campaign aide told CBS News Political Unit broadcast associate Aaron Navarro the promise applies to both the primary and general elections.

"I think the rationale is, Dan has looked out over past couple of years and has seen the name-calling and nasty campaigning that doesn't try to compete on a better vision or better ideas but rather who can tear down their opponent…that's not the kind of person he wants to be," the aide said. Forest's main primary challenger so far is state representative Holly Grange.



MONEY MATTERS

ON THE $$$

Kamala Harris spent the weekend attending a series of high-dollar fundraising events in Martha's Vineyard and the Hamptons, where she reportedly raked in $1 million across multiple events. CBS News Political Unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice said on Friday, Harris attended a fundraiser hosted by filmmaker Spike Lee at his home in Martha's Vineyard.

On Sunday, Harris hit several fundraisers in the Hamptons, including one with about 150 attendees at the Water Mill home of MWWPR CEO Michael Kempner. Tickets started at $1,000. She also attended a Hamptons fundraiser described as a family event at the home of Jonathan Henes, who is a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. There, Harris was introduced by Henes' 17-year-old son in their backyard to about 200 attendees of all ages.

"I'm 100% all-in and sincerely believe Kamala is the best person to be the next President of the United States," Henes told CBS News. "What she does is she see real world issues and comes up with real world solutions for those issues."

Harris is not the only candidate making the fundraising rounds to the nation's tony summer vacation spots. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is slated to fundraise in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also fundraising over the weekend in Cape Code where he attended two a fundraisers including one at the home of Beacon Capital Partners CEO Alan Leventhal.