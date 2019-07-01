2020 Daily Trail Markers: Buttigieg builds war chest with latest fundraising haul

FROM THE CANDIDATES

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced his second quarter fundraising numbers Monday morning, reports CBS News campaign reporter Jack Turman. In an email sent to supporters, campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said the campaign raised approximately $24.8 million from more than 294,000 donors. The campaign said the average contribution for the cycle is $47.42 and they added that the campaign finished the second quarter with $22.6 million of cash on hand. Over the course of the campaign, more than 400,000 donors have donated to the campaign. An aide said Buttigieg headlined more than 70 fundraisers in the second quarter, 20 of which were grassroots fundraisers.

And there is no sign Buttigieg is going to slow down. CBS News associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice reports that Buttigieg has fundraisers this week in Massachusetts including ones in Provincetown, Nantucket, a grassroots fundraiser in Martha's Vineyard. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Buttigieg also has fundraisers in Illinois before heading to Iowa for the Fourth of July. On July 10, Buttigieg will head back to Washington, D.C., for another fundraiser.

In an interview on CBSN's "Red & Blue" this afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Buttigieg "will probably have more money raised than we will" in the second quarter.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS: Sen. Kamala Harris hopes to continue capitalizing on her debate performance last week. She received two more endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus and is now up to six from the group. As reported by CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe on "CBS This Morning," Harris' campaign also said raised around $425,000 from two fundraising events this past weekend. Ramirez says Harris is now getting ready for several Fourth of July events in Iowa, the early state that she was criticized for not visiting enough. Harris will be in the Hawkeye State from Wednesday through the rest of the week. The trip will include a stop in Sioux City, a first there for Sen. Harris according to The Sioux City Journal. Harris was supposed to visit Sioux City, along with Council Bluffs and Des Moines, on May 23rd but had to cancel that trip in order to vote on a Senate disaster aid package.



STATELY COVERAGE

OUT WEST: Sanders praised Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Twitter last week for his push to promote the state's new law, taking effect today, restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated Nevadans. But Sanders has not met personally with Ford, a spokesperson for his political team confirms to CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin. As declared candidates, just six White House hopefuls have so far met with the hotly coveted endorser: Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Eric Swalwell. Three others — Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — had also met Ford before announcing their candidacy.

A number of the now-candidates endorsed Ford's campaign to become Nevada's top cop last year, including Biden. Booker invited Ford out to the Democratic debate in Miami, and he was in the audience for a recent Las Vegas visit by Harris, where his son helped introduce the former California attorney general.

ISSUES THAT MATTER

CLIMATE DEBATE: Over the weekend at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Pittsburgh, Christine Pelosi brought forward a resolution to the executive committee calling for the DNC to allow presidential candidates to participate in a debate about climate change – an idea Inslee has been pushing and 14 other candidates have said they would participate in. CBS News Political Unit associate producer Ellee Watson was there and says the executive committee voted to refer the resolution to the resolutions committee who can take a look at the proposal, discuss it and report back at its next meeting in San Francisco in August.