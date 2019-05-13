Democratic presidential hopefuls honored their moms on social media for Mother's Day

While the 2020 candidates may not agree on everything, many have one thing in common: They love their moms. Prominent presidential hopefuls, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, posted loving tributes to their mothers on social media in honor of Mother's Day Sunday.

Joe Biden

My mom was an incredible woman, and I miss her. She would always tell us that “courage is the greatest virtue, because without courage you cannot love with abandon.” She lived her life that way, loving us with abandon. I want to wish every mother out there a Happy Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/zlpNBjY79g — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 12, 2019

"My mom was an incredible woman, and I miss her," wrote former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter. "She would always tell us that 'courage is the greatest virtue, because without courage you cannot love with abandon."' Biden's mother died in 2010 at the age of 92. He's considered one of the front-runners of the race for the Democratic nod. He launched his 2020 bid on April 25.

Kamala Harris

My mother, Shyamala, was a force of nature. She had such spirit and tenacity and I’m thankful to have been raised by her. I wish she were with us today. Happy #MothersDay to all the mothers, step-mothers, and mother figures out there. pic.twitter.com/0t38e7Ekvj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 12, 2019

Sen. Harris posted multiple times on Twitter for Mother's Day, discussing maternal mortality and affordable childcare, and wrote an article for "Elle" about what it's like to be a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff's two now-adult children. She honored her own mother in a tweet, as well. "My mother, Shyamala, was a force of nature," Harris wrote. "She had such spirit and tenacity and I'm thankful to have been raised by her. I wish she were with us today." Harris' mom, Shyamala Gopalan, died in 2009, reports the Associated Press.

Kirsten Gillibrand

I’m thankful every day to have my mom, and to be one. To all of the strong and loving moms and mother figures: Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/B4vRVRNwfX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 12, 2019

New York's Sen. Gillibrand tweeted two side-by-side images Sunday, one of her with her mother and another with one of her own children, along with a sweet message. "I'm thankful every day to have my mom, and to be one," she said. "To all of the strong and loving moms and mother figures: Happy Mother's Day!" She regularly highlights women's issues, and did so on Mother's Day, as well, with a series of tweets about paid leave, child border separations and maternal mortality rates.

Pete Buttigieg

Behind this campaign are two incredible women who believe in their sons and a brighter future for their (someday!) grandchildren. Each of us is grateful for our Mom and Mom-in-law. We love you! pic.twitter.com/ib02sT8jzf — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 12, 2019

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted a message to both his mom and mother-in-law Sunday, along with an image of both. "Behind this campaign are two incredible women who believe in their sons and a brighter future for their (someday!) grandchildren," he wrote. "Each of us is grateful for our Mom and Mom-in-law. We love you!" Buttigieg has been married to husband Chasten since 2018.

Cory Booker

I am incredibly lucky to spend #MothersDay with my mom this year. When she joined me on the campaign trail this weekend, it reminded me of the selflessness & commitment mothers in all capacities have for those they care for. Today, we want to let you know you are appreciated. pic.twitter.com/RXORvNMWq2 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 12, 2019

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker posted a series of tweets for Mother's Day, including a Nevada news article about his mother and a "Marie Claire" piece about female reproductive rights. He also shared a video taken with his mother, Carolyn, while on the campaign trail in which they both wish his fans a happy holiday. "I am incredibly lucky to spend #MothersDay with my mom this year," Booker tweeted. "When she joined me on the campaign trail this weekend, it reminded me of the selflessness & commitment mothers in all capacities have for those they care for. Today, we want to let you know you are appreciated."

Beto O'Rourke

Really lucked out by having a mom who loves us unconditionally, who encourages us, and who inspires me every day with her kindness and the generosity she shows to everyone she meets. Forever the best I could have had. Love you, mom. pic.twitter.com/HRwT4Yx425 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 12, 2019

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted multiple times for the holiday -- honoring both his wife, Amy, and his mother, Melissa. He first posted a video with his wife, after spending their first full weekend together on the campaign trail while in New Hampshire, where he wished her and all mothers a happy holiday.

He later posted a photo with his mother on Twitter, with a loving caption. "Really lucked out by having a mom who loves us unconditionally, who encourages us, and who inspires me every day with her kindness and the generosity she shows to everyone she meets," O'Rourke wrote. "Forever the best I could have had. Love you, mom." He also posted an article about lowering maternal mortality, writing "our mothers are counting on all of us."

Julián Castro

For as long as I can remember my mom would tell me, "As a citizen, you need to participate in the democratic process. If something is wrong, you can change it." I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the values she instilled in me. https://t.co/6EJuuFokZO — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 12, 2019

The Obama administration's Housing and Urban Development secretary wrote a sweet tribute to his mom, Rosie, and posted a "Texas Monthly" profile on them from late March. "For as long as I can remember my mom would tell me, 'As a citizen, you need to participate in the democratic process. If something is wrong, you can change it,"' he wrote in the tweet. "I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the values she instilled in me."

Elizabeth Warren

Happy #MothersDay! Today, I’m honoring my mother. One morning after my daddy’s heart attack, I remember standing in their bedroom. Her face was red and puffy, with wadded-up tissues next to her. We’d just lost our family station wagon. Our house was next. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 12, 2019

Massachusetts Sen. Warren tweeted multiple times to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday, beginning with a long thread telling a story about her mom. Warren explained that after her father, Donald, had a heart attack, her mom, Pauline, who had never worked outside the home, "pulled it together" and got a job at Sears to save the family's home. "My mother didn't have much, but she knew that her kids had a fighting chance to build a future," Warren wrote. "Today, not every family has that fighting chance. That's what I'm fighting for to honor my mother, on Mother's Day and every day." She also attached a "Medium" article detailing the story. In addition, she tweeted about maternal mortality rates among women of color in the U.S.

Amy Klobuchar

Happy Mother’s Day! Here’s my mom (miss her every day), Abigail and me. Monarch butterflies were my mom’s favorites and she passed that on to me, and as you can see Abigail loves them too. Here’s to moms, butterflies, and giving our daughters and sons the wings to fly! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/KowwyknSZb — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 12, 2019

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar tweeted an old photo of her mother, Rose, who died in 2010, and adult daughter, Abigail, with a loving message. "Happy Mother's Day! Here's my mom (miss her every day), Abigail and me," the lawmaker wrote. "Monarch butterflies were my mom's favorites and she passed that on to me, and as you can see Abigail loves them too. Here's to moms, butterflies, and giving our daughters and sons the wings to fly!"