2019 Preakness Stakes: War of Will crosses finish line first

War of Will, the horse that went into the Saturday with 4-1 odds, has won the 144th Preakness Stakes. The horse is ineligible from winning the Triple Crown, and Kentucky Derby winner Country Horse sat out the race.

War of Will finished eighth but officially came in seventh in the Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security, the horse who crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified, did not run in the Preakness. His owners were denied an appeal in court last week when they attempted to challenge the controversial results of the Derby.

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the famed Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby. The final race, the Belmont Stakes, will be held June 8 – three weeks after the Preakness.