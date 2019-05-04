Maximum Security wins the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, won the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, beating out the competition despite a muddy track at Churchill Downs. There was, however, an objection on the field and officials are reviewing a light touch between Maximum Security and Country House.

Official results and payouts will be determined once the objection review has been completed.

Rain poured for nearly an hour before post time, forcing officials to downgrade the track condition to sloppy for the third year in a row. This year's race was tinged with drama days before the race, as the favorite Omaha Beach, was forced to pull out over breathing issues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.