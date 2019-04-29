What you need to know about the 2019 Kentucky Derby

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for this Saturday, May 4 and gamblers and horse-racing fans alike are getting prepared. This year's field features 20 horses who will be competing for a largest-ever guaranteed purse of $3 million, an increase of $1 million from last year.

CBS Sports reports the favorite coming into the first race of the Triple Crown is Omaha Beach, a powerful horse who has won three straight races and enters with pool-best odds of 4-1. On the other end of the spectrum, a long-shot making waves before the big race is Tacitus, who comes in at 10-1. Tacitus won the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial in his last two starts and could be the classic underdog carried forward with big momentum.

One group of horses to keep an eye on are the trio of Improbable, Roadster and Game Winner, all trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, winner of the 2018 Triple Crown with Justify and the 2015 Triple Crown with American Pharoah. This year Baffert looks to win a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby, which would match "Plain" Ben Jones, winner of six Derby races between 1938 and 1952.

That said, this may very well be Omaha Beach's race to lose. In each of the past six years, the horse who broke from the gate with the shortest odds ended up winning the Kentucky Derby. Known as the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports, the Derby track measures 1 and ¼ miles, making it the second-longest of the Triple Crown races.

Weather forecast for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

One variable to keep on eye on this Saturday is the weather. Early reports indicate a 20 percent chance of showers on Saturday.

According to the National Weather service, the forecast for Saturday afternoon is partly sunny with a high around 75 degrees and a light breeze of about 5 mph. With that kind of forecast, the track should be fast. Though, rain has rated the track both "sloppy" and "muddy" the previous two years.

Rain has fallen on Derby day 68 times over its past 144 runnings. With over three inches of rainfall on race day, last year's was the wettest-ever Kentucky Derby.

The warmest temperature ever recorded for the Kentucky Derby was 94 in 1957. The coldest was 36 degrees, occurring in both 1940 and again in 1957.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2019



Saturday, May 4, 2019 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET



6:50 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Online Stream: NBC Sports Live (subscription required) or stream live on fubo.tv – start a free trial

NBC Sports Live (subscription required) or stream live on fubo.tv – start a free trial TV broadcast time: 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky Derby opening odds

(Source: CBS Sportsline, as of April 29)

