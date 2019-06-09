2019 Women's World Cup: Brazil beats Jamaica 3-0; Italy prevails over Australia 2-1; England plays Scotland

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup continued on Sunday with three matches from teams in Group C and Group D. Italy and Australia played a close and competitive game, while Brazil dominated Jamaica thanks to a hat trick from a veteran star. England plays Scotland this afternoon.

How to watch today's World Cup matches

In a longtime rivalry, England faces neighboring Scotland this afternoon. England's came in third place in the 2015 Women's World Cup, losing a close semifinal match to Japan. This year marks The Lionesses fourth appearance in a row in the tournament. France 2019 is Scotland's first appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

England has taken control of the game thus far, taking a 2-0 lead going into the final 15 minutes of match time. The Lionesses scored at the 14 minute mark off a Nikita Parris penalty kick rebound and at the 40 minute mark with Ellen White's goal. They have dominated both ball possession and the number of passes completed.

Italy defeats Australia 2-1

Italy completed a stunning turnaround on Sunday, winning their first FIFA Women's World Cup tournament game since 1999 with an extra-time victory over Australia. In a plodding and physical game with a combined 39 fouls, Italy emerged victorious when Barbara Bonansea scored at the 94 minute mark.

It was a riveting match. Australia scored first on a penalty kick at the 21 minute mark, but made a mistake in their own territory at the 55 minute mark that allowed Italy to tie the game. Bonansea took care of the rest in extra-time to stun Australia and give the Blues their first win in 20 years.

Brazil defeats Jamaica 3-0

Brazil made quick work of Jamaica on the back of veteran Cristiane Rozeira, who scored three goals at the 15 minute, 50 minute, and 60 minute marks. Brazil dominated ball control, holding possession for 62% of the game. They had 19 shots on goal, compared to Jamaica's 14. This match marked Jamaica's debut in the Women's World Cup. With the victory, Brazil now moves to the top of Group C.

2019 Women's World Cup standings

