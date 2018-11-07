2018 midterm elections: Major ballot measures that passed

Americans didn't just vote for candidates, they also passed a number of ballot measures across the country on issues including legalizing marijuana, expanding access to Medicaid and restoring voting rights to felons.

Washington State approved one of the toughest gun safety laws in the nation with a measure that increases the age limit to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21 and imposes a 10-day waiting period for purchases.

Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana use for residents over the age of 21 with retail sales of the product subject to a 10 percent tax. Utah and Missouri approved the use of medical marijuana.

In Florida, 63 percent voted to pass a measure that restores voting rights to 1.5 million former convicts. Amendment 4 was one of 13 ballot initiatives that Floridians considered this year, but it has received the most attention as it enfranchises the largest population in U.S. history since women's suffrage.

Voters backed Medicaid expansion in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah in a move that will cover an estimated 325,000 low-income residents.

Voters in San Francisco approved a tax on businesses that make more than $50 million per year. That money will go toward housing for the homeless.

Massachusetts passed the first statewide referendum to protect transgender rights. It upholds a bill prohibiting gender identity-based discrimination in public places, like bathrooms and locker rooms.

In Alabama and West Virginia, voters approved amendments to their state constitutions that aim to prevent public funding of abortions. Oregon voters rejected a similar measure.