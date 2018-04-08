Patrick Reed wins Masters for first major title

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Captain America is now the Masters champion. Patrick Reed, 27, has won his first major title at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, beating Rickie Fowler by a stroke Sunday night. Reed took a three-shot lead into the final round and ended with a one-under par 71. He has had six PGA Tour victories so far.

Even as the loudest cheers were for everyone else, Reed earned all the respect with two big birdie putts on the back nine, one key par and plenty of grit.

Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71. His total was a 15-under 273. Fowler made quite a run at his first major title. He made six birdies over the final 11 holes for a closing 67.

Fowler made quite a run at his first major title, making six birdies over the final 11 holes for a closing 67. He had to settle for his third runner-up finish in a major. He left the scoring cabin when Reed two-putted for par down the slippery slope on the 18th green and waited for a chance to greet Reed.

"Glad I at least made the last one, make him earn it," Fowler said with a grin.

"You had to do it didn't you?" Reed told him as they exchanged a hug. "You had to birdie the last."

Spieth put up the most unlikely fight and was on the verge of the greatest comeback in Masters history. He started nine shots behind going into the final round, and was inches away on two shots from a chance at another green jacket. His tee shot on the 18th clipped the last branch in his way, dropping his ball some 267 yards from the green. His 8-foot par putt for a record-tying 63 narrowly missed on the right. He had to settle for a 64.

Reed won for the sixth time in his PGA Tour career, though he was best known for the trophies he shared at the Ryder Cup. He is ferocious in match play, especially the team variety, and his singles victory over McIlroy at Hazeltine in 2016 led to the nickname of Captain America.

McIlroy, meanwhile, will have to wait another year for a shot at the career Grand Slam. Trailing by three shots to start the final round, he closed to within one shot after two holes. That was as close as he came. McIlroy's putter betrayed him, and he was never a factor on the back nine. He closed with a 74 and tied for fifth.

Green jacket presentation ceremony

2018 Masters purse, payouts

CBS Sports has rounded up the total amount for the winners below.

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000

Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

