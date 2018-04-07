The Masters 2018: How to watch Round 3 on TV and online

Two rounds down, two to go. The 2018 Masters is half over after two days and 36 holes. After the second round, Patrick Reed is the sole leader with a 9-under-par 135.

How to Watch the 2018 Masters

What: The 2018 Masters Tournament

The 2018 Masters Tournament Dates: April 5-8, 2018

April 5-8, 2018 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Where: Augusta, Georgia



Augusta, Georgia Round 3: Saturday, April 7

TV Channel and coverage times

Round 3: CBS



Round 4: CBS

Masters Live Stream

CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the 2018 Masters tournament each day both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Round 3: CBSSports.com, 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Saturday



Round 4: CBSSports.com , 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Sunday

Masters.com Live Streaming

The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. There are several viewing options including:

Interviews from the driving range each morning



Following daily featured groups as they play



Streaming of the "Amen Corner," (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)



Streaming of the 15th and 16th holes



Streaming a TV simulcast of ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday)

Masters on the Range

CBS Sports will broadcast a live show from the tournament's practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the trounament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.

The Masters 2018: Round two recap

Jordan Spieth took top honors Friday, finishing his round with a 6-under score of 66. Round 2, however, belonged to Patrick Reed. Hitting nine birdies, he has a two stroke lead on the rest of the field, with a combined -9 under par.

Tiger Woods, playing in his first Masters since 2015, had a rough go of both of his opening rounds. Tiger has a 148 (+4) through the first two rounds. He made the cut by two strokes.

Patrick Reed hit six birdies on the front nine and three more on the back to finish -6 on the day. He has the lead by two strokes going into Saturday with a commanding 135 (-9) over the first two days.

Last year's Masters champion, Sergio García, was not able to improve upon his +9 opening round performance. He became only the second Masters champion to fail the make the cut the subsequent year. He exits the tournament 15-over par.

Our friends at CBS Sports have Masters picks, odds and projections for who of the field of 87 will become the 2018 Masters champion.

2018 Masters Leaderboard after Round 2

Who made the cut at The Masters?

At the Masters, the top 50 players made the cut along with any players tied with them. Any players within 10 shots of the leader also make the cut. The cut line for the 2018 Masters was a score of +5 over par or 149. Below is a list tee times for the 53 players who made the cut and their pairings.

Round 3: Friday's Tee Times and Pairings

All times Eastern.

10:00 a.m: Paul Casey



10:10 a.m: Matthew Fitpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat



10:20 a.m.: Tyrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson



10:30 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele



10:40 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter



10:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau



11:00 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer



11:10 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim



11:20 a.m.: Brian Harman, Daniel Berger



11:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner



11:40 a.m.: Branden Grace, Jason Day



11:50 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley



12:00 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas



12:10 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples



12:30 p.m.: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh



12:40 p.m.: Haotong Li, Russell Henley



12:50 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin



1:00 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson



1:10 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker



1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm



1:30 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith



1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Bubba Watson



1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen



2:00 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau



2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson



2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy



2:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman



Weather in Augusta for The Masters round three

Weather may play a part of round three. The temperature is only going to reach the mid-60s in Augusta Saturday. But there is a 100% chance of precipitation. From scattered showers to a isolated thunderstorms, rain will play a factor at The Masters Saturday.