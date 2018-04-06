The Masters 2018: How to watch round 2 on TV and online

The 2018 Masters is officially underway. After the first day, Tiger Woods trailed leader Jordan Spieth by seven strokes with a one-over-par 73.

PGA legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit honorary tee shots to officially kick off the annual Augusta tournament Thursday morning. Round two action kicks off Friday morning at 8:30 EDT.

How to Watch the 2018 Masters

What: The 2018 Masters Tournament

The 2018 Masters Tournament Dates: April 5-8, 2018

April 5-8, 2018 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Where: Augusta, Georgia



Augusta, Georgia Round 2: Friday, April 6

TV Channel and coverage times

Round 2: ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday



Round 3: CBS

Round 4: CBS

Masters Live Stream

CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the 2018 Masters tournament each day both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Round 2: CBSSports.com, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday



Round 3: CBSSports.com, 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Saturday

Round 4: CBSSports.com , 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Sunday

Masters.com Live Streaming

The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. There are several viewing options including:

Interviews from the driving range each morning



Following daily featured groups as they play



Streaming of the "Amen Corner," (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)



Streaming of the 15th and 16th holes



Streaming a TV simulcast of ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday)

Masters on the Range

CBS Sports will broadcast a live show from the tournament's practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the trounament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.

The Masters 2018: Round one recap

Jordan Spieth took top honors yesterday, finishing his round with a 6-under score of 66. He holds first place on the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods played in his first Masters since 2015. He has four Masters wins, but hasn't donned the elusive green jacket since 2005. Tiger's tee time was 10:42 a.m. His group is featured in today's Masters live stream. He finished yesterday with a score of 73, one above par. He is tied with 13 other players for 29th place.

Last year's Masters champion, Sergio García, had water hazard issues on the 15th hole yesterday. His score of 13 for that hole contributed to his 9-over par score of 89. He's tied for last place on the leader board.

Our friends at CBS Sports have Masters picks, odds and projections for who of the field of 87 will become the 2018 Masters champion.

2018 Masters Leaderboard Thursday

Round 2: Friday's Tee Times and Pairings

The question every PGA golf fan was asking yesterday was: When will Tiger Woods tee off at The Masters? Tiger Woods' tees time for round two at 1:27 p.m. Friday. Last year's winner, Sergio Garcia, is scheduled to tee off during the next slot, at 10:53 a.m. He will again be paired with Justin Thomas and Doc Redman. Jordan Spieth, the leader heading into round two, will tee off at 10:53 a.m.

Full list of tee times for round two at Augusta National Friday

All times Eastern.

Weather in Augusta for The Masters round two

The forecast for Friday in Augusta is mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees with 41% relative humidity. There is expected to be a mild, 10 MPH southerly wind.