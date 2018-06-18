2018 World Cup: How to watch Monday's matches, scores and updates

If one thing is certain about the 2018 FIFA World Cup: It's unpredictable. World champion Germany fell to Mexico Sunday. Brazil and Argentina both failed to collect three points. In a controversial match, Brazil played Switzerland to a 1-1- draw while underdog Iceland held its own against Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad.

Today's matches will see Sweden and South Korea wrapping up opening matches for Group F. England will take on Tunisia in Group G after Belgium and Panama play. What surprises are in store today?

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings Russia (1-0-0) 3 points

Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-1), 0 points Group B Standings Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Portugal (0-1-0 ) 1 point

Spain (0-1-0) 1 point Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points Group C Standings France(1-0-0) 3 points

Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points Peru (0-0-1) 0 points Australia (0-0-1), 0 points Group D Standings Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point

Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points Group E Standings Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point

Coasta Rica (0-1-0) 0 points

Group F Standings Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points

Germany (0-0-1) 0 points

Sweden (0-0-0) 0 points

South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points

World Cup matches Monday

*all times Eastern

Sweeden vs. South Korea (Group F)



How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Monday, June 18

Monday, June 18 Time: 8 a.m. EST



8 a.m. EST Location: Stadion Nizhny, Nizhny Novgorod

Stadion Nizhny, Nizhny Novgorod Follow live: Sweeden vs. South Korea (CBS Sports)



Sweeden vs. South Korea (CBS Sports) TV: FS1 and Telemundo

FS1 and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Belgium vs. Panama (Group G)

How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Monday, June 18

Monday, June 18 Time: 11 a.m. EST

11 a.m. EST Location: Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow

Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow Follow live: Belgium vs. Panama (CBS Sports)



Belgium vs. Panama (CBS Sports) TV: FS1 and Telemundo

FS1 and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Tunisia vs. England (Group G)



How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Monday, June 18

Monday, June 18 Time: 2 p.m. EST



2 p.m. EST Location: Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd Follow live: Tunisia vs. England (CBS Sports)



Tunisia vs. England (CBS Sports) TV: FS1and Telemundo

FS1and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

