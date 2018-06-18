2018 World Cup: How to watch Monday's matches, scores and updates

If one thing is certain about the 2018 FIFA World Cup: It's unpredictable. World champion Germany fell to Mexico Sunday. Brazil and Argentina both failed to collect three points. In a controversial match, Brazil played Switzerland to a 1-1- draw while underdog Iceland held its own against Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad.
Today's matches will see Sweden and South Korea wrapping up opening matches for Group F. England will take on Tunisia in Group G after Belgium and Panama play. What surprises are in store today?
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points
- Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group B Standings
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Portugal (0-1-0 ) 1 point
- Spain (0-1-0) 1 point
- Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France(1-0-0) 3 points
- Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points
- Peru (0-0-1) 0 points
- Australia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
- Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Coasta Rica (0-1-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
- Sweden (0-0-0) 0 points
- South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points
World Cup matches Monday
*all times Eastern
Sweeden vs. South Korea (Group F)
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Monday, June 18
- Time: 8 a.m. EST
- Location: Stadion Nizhny, Nizhny Novgorod
- Follow live: Sweeden vs. South Korea (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Belgium vs. Panama (Group G)
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Monday, June 18
- Time: 11 a.m. EST
- Location: Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow
- Follow live: Belgium vs. Panama (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Tunisia vs. England (Group G)
How to watch, start time and live stream
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Monday, June 18
- Time: 2 p.m. EST
- Location: Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
- Follow live: Tunisia vs. England (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.