2018 Critics' Choice Awards: How to watch

The Critics' Choice Awards are upon us again!

Olivia Munn hosts this year's ceremony, where some of the most acclaimed movies and TV shows over the past year will be recognized, including The Shape of Water, which scored 14 nominations in December. This Is Us, Get Out, The Big Sick, Girls Trip and I, Tonya also received several nominations as well as Game of Thrones, Black-ish, GLOW and Billions.

The CCAs will air Thursday on the CW network at 8 p.m. ET for everyone but west coasters -- the show will be delayed in the Pacific Time zone -- from Santa Monica, California's Barker Hangar. The first hour of the show will be live-streamed on the CW's site from 7-8 p.m. ET/ 4-5 p.m. PT.

If there is one awards show you must see, this one is critical! The biggest films. The biggest shows. The biggest stars. THE 23rd ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, this Thursday, January 11 at 8/7C on @TheCW!#criticschoice #redcarpet #awardsseason pic.twitter.com/Ih6VWeb5wW — Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 7, 2018

