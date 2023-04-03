2 workers killed in construction site collapse at JFK Airport

Two construction workers died at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday morning after both were trapped under rubble at a construction site on the property, officials said.

The workers were trapped in a trench for more than an hour after an accident at an airport construction site that involved some kind of collapse, CBS New York reported, which recorded aerial footage of the scene outside the generating facility that provides power to JFK. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. local time, according to airport officials.

Video footage shows numerous first responders crowded around what appears to be a long and narrow ditch cordoned off by planks, while the arm of a bulldozer parked near the edge reaches downward.

Both individuals trapped in the trench were transported to a hospital after being pulled out, CBS New York reported, but neither survived their injuries.

The Port Authority, the agency that oversees regional transit in New York and New Jersey, confirmed the deaths of both workers in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Details about the construction site incident and how a collapse may have occurred are still unclear. According to the Port Authority statement, officials "received a report of two workers trapped under construction rubble at JFK International Airport" on Monday morning and the Port Authority dispatched its own police officers to respond to the scene along with New York City firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

All construction at JFK has been stopped in the wake of the incident. The Port Authority said it "is conducting a thorough investigation" into what happened and "will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies." JFK Airport has not commented publicly on the incident or the workers' deaths.