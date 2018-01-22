2 Wisconsin officers on paid leave following fatal shooting of fleeing man

RACINE, Wisc. — Two officers with the Racine Police Department have been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate the Jan. 17 shooting death of a man the officers say was fleeing on foot from a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The death of 26-year-old Donte Shannon has sparked protests and marches in this small city about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, as family and local leaders demand answers about the circumstances of Shannon's death.

The two officers who were placed on leave, identified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as Chad Stillman and Peter Boeck, said Shannon appeared to brandish a firearm as they pursued him on foot. They said they responded by opening fire, striking him.

Shannon died soon after while in an ambulance, officials said. The department didn't day whether officers uncovered a gun.

The officers had initially pulled Shannon over because his vehicle didn't have a front license plate, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It is not clear if bullets from just one or both officers hit Shannon, his father Nakia Shannon told CBS affiliate WDJT.

"We still don't know who actually shot him, what actually happened. They are giving us roundabout statements. We need more information. It needs to be credible. Because this is tormenting to me," Nakia Shannon said.

Family and friends described Shannon in interviews with WDJT as beloved.

In addition to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the FBI and investigators from two nearby police departments are all examining the shooting.

Stillman has been with the Racine Police Department for 15 years, and Boeck has been on the force for 16 years.

After the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Racine County District Attorney.