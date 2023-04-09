2 Wisconsin officers shot, killed during traffic stop

Two police officers were fatally shot during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in the northwest Wisconsin village of Cameron, authorities said. A suspect also died in the incident.

The situation unfolded at about 3:38 p.m. local time, when an officer with the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WDOJ).

At some point during the stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, the WDOJ said, and the Chetek officer — along with a Cameron Police Department officer — were both struck. The two officers died at the scene, the WDOJ said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where they later died, the WDOJ said.

Neither the officers or the suspect were immediately publicly identified.

The circumstances that led up to shooting were not provided. Several state agencies were involved in the investigation, the WDOJ said.

Cameron is located about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota.