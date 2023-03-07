Watch CBS News
2 kidnapped Americans dead and 2 alive, Mexican officials say

By Emily Mae Czachor

/ CBS News

Two of the four U.S. citizens who went missing after a violent kidnapping in Mexico last week have been found dead and two are alive, Mexican authorities said on Tuesday. Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The office of the attorney general for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the Americans disappeared on Friday, announced on Facebook that all four people had been found.

"Investigation and intelligence work continues to capture those responsible," the statement read. Additional details will be provided at a later time, the office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

APTOPIX Mexico Missing Americans
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. STR / AP

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:27 AM

