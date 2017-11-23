2 killed in head-on collision during police chase, officials say

ANAHEIM -- Two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a head-on collision in Anaheim Thursday afternoon during a pursuit involving Orange County Sheriff's deputies, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The crash occurred on Imperial Highway at River Valley Trail a little at 12:48 p.m.

According to an Anaheim police spokesperson, at around 12:33 p.m. deputies received a report of a suspicious person. The incident turned into a short pursuit on northbound Imperial Highway which ended when the suspect vehicle went into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle, police said.

The male driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene, police said. His female passenger was taken to a hospital, where she also died. A female passenger in the backseat was rushed to a hospital with major injuries. No names were released.

The driver of the victim's vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No deputies were hurt.

The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately confirmed.