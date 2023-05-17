2 girls dead, 1 hospitalized after possible overdoses at high school

Police are investigating after two teenage girls were found dead at a high school in Fayette County, Tennessee yesterday.

A third teenager was transported to a hospital in "critical condition," the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. She is now in stable condition, according to CBS News affiliate WREG Memphis.

It's not clear what caused the deaths, but police said they are being investigated as possible drug overdoses.

Police told WREG Memphis that the incident occurred at Fayette-Ware High School around 4:40 p.m., just hours before the school's graduation ceremony. Chief Deputy Ray Garcia told WREG Memphis that the office was notified that there were "two individuals that were found that appeared not to be breathing."

In a statement shared on social media, the school said that the students were outside the school when the incident occurred.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation, according to WREG Memphis.

Fayette-Ware High School is about 48 miles from Memphis.