Girl dead, boy hospitalized after being trapped in sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Girl dead, boy hospitalized after being trapped in sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 02:38

MIAMI - A young girl is dead and a boy is at a local hospital Tuesday night after being trapped in a sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

It happened in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the sand hole surrounded by cones on the beach and police yellow tape.

Fire Rescue officials said the boy remains at Broward General Medical Center after a six-foot deep sand hole collapsed on the children at the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. They received a call saying that a boy and a girl approximately 8 and 7 years old were digging a hole on the beach with some adults and that a sand hole was about five to six feet deep when it collapsed.

A video obtained by CBS News Miami shows good Samaritans on the beach trying to dig out the kids out of the hole. They were trying to hold on to the walls of the hole, so it would not collapse further.

The boy was buried up to his chest and the little girl was completely submerged in the sand underneath him. Pompano Fire pulled both out.

The boy remains at Broward General where he's in stable condition, the girl tragically was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this investigation.