2 bodies recovered, 10 people injured in Florida boat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard and additional crews rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after their vessels collided on Friday near Key Biscayne, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

An individual involved in the boat collision notified Coast Guard Sector Miami about the incident at around 10:30 p.m., reporting that there were a dozen people in the water about one mile west of Key Biscayne.

The boats involved in the crash had a total of 12 passengers, with seven on one boat and five on the other, according to CBS Miami. All involved were in the water when responders arrived at the scene.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator. "The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."

Agencies involved in the search and rescue include the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The incident is under investigation by FWC.