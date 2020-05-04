The 1992 Olympic golf match Michael Jordan never forgot

In the summer of 1992, the United States sent 11 future members of the NBA Hall of Fame to represent the nation at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Among the American stars was Michael Jordan.

A month earlier, the reigning back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player had led the Chicago Bulls to their second consecutive championship.

As a member of the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team," Jordan was coached by Chuck Daly, who also manned the bench for the Detroit Pistons.

The duo were longtime rivals. Daly's Pistons eliminated Jordan's Chicago Bulls from the NBA playoffs three straight times from 1988 to 1990. Jordan finally defeated Daly in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2005, both Jordan and Daly had retired from the NBA when correspondent Ed Bradley interviewed them for a story on 60 Minutes.

In this never-before-seen footage, Bradley asked both player and coach about a game of golf at the 1992 Olympics.