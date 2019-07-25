16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton after human smuggling investigation, Marine Corps says

Sixteen Marines at California's Camp Pendleton have been arrested following a human smuggling investigation, according to the Marine Corps.

The 16 Marines were arrested Thursday morning on allegations ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, the 1st Marine Division said in a statement. The arrests were carried out by division officials and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service during battalion formation.

The Marine Corps said that information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

Eight additional Marines were reportedly questioned about unrelated drug offenses.

The base is located north of San Diego about 55 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. The military said none of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security.