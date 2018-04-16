150 involved in brawl during ceremony at Greenwood, Indiana temple, police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

CBS affiliate WTTV-TV reports the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it's believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

WTTV reports the ceremony in question can include daggers. Police were still investigating whether pepper spray or any weapons were used during the incident. No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.