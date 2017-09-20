14-year-old charged in connection with video of attack on homeless man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police have arrested a California teen in connection with a video that appears to show a boy attack homeless man, reports CBS affiliate KBAK.

The video shows the boy holding a large object as he approaches a homeless man sitting against a wall.

The boy then swings the object at the man, striking him in the head.

Bakersfield, California Police Sgt. Ryan Kroeker said the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Kroeker said the boy attends Centennial High School, in Bakersfield.

Police are also investigating other videos that appear to show teenagers beating up another boy, but it's not clear if the boy charged in the homeless man's assault is among the teenagers in those videos.