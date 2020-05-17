At least 10 firefighters hurt in explosion, fire in Los Angeles

At least ten firefighters in Los Angeles were injured in an explosion Saturday as multiple buildings caught fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. More than 230 firefighters were called to the scene following the explosion, CBS Los Angeles reports.

According to LAFD, firefighters were responding to a fire at a one-story commercial building in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles. Officials said several were transported to a nearby hospital with burn injuries. Two were critical, one was in serious condition and the remaining had moderate injuries, according to CBS Los Angeles.

"My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information," Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is, "Grateful for the brave firefighters and first responders on the scene battling these flames tonight."

The fire was first reported at around 6:30 local time. Smoke was still billowing from the buildings over an hour later. Several people posted video of the blaze to social media.