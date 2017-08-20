1-year-old grazed by bullet in NYC, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a 1-year-old child sitting in his stroller has been grazed by a bullet in Brooklyn.

The toddler was with his mother and grandmother when he was struck by gunfire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the Brownsville neighborhood.

The gunshots also hit a 20-year-old man in the right thigh.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Witness Noel Love told CBS New York he heard what sounded like seven shots.

"You see the kids, they're yelling. Some guy, he's bleeding up the block," he said.

Moments after the shots rang out, witnesses said the older victim made his way down the sidewalk to a convenience store before collapsing on the pavement outside.

"He had his hand on top of his head, and the ambulance picked him up," Saidou Ba told CBS New York.

Police said so far, the man is not cooperating with investigators.

"I have two kids, it's broad daylight. It's scary to not be able to walk around in broad daylight in your neighborhood," neighbor Tajanee Lawrence told CBS New York. "It's summertime and you can't even be outside with your kids."

Police have made no arrests.