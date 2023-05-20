1 killed, 3 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Alabama authorities said that a shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham left one person dead and three others injured.

In a video statement, assistant public information officer Truman Fitzgerald said that the shooting took place around 10 p.m. local time Friday night. Officers from the Birmingham Police Department's South Precinct were dispatched to the 900 block of 47th Street North after receiving a report of multiple people being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they first found an adult female injured in front of an apartment, Fitzgerald said.

Inside the apartment, responders "observed at least three adult males who were struck by gunfire," again in front of an apartment.

Officers provided medical care until Birmingham Fire and Rescue Personnel arrived. All of the victims were transported to local hospitals, Fitzgerald said. The woman had unspecified injuries not caused by gunfire.

One man was pronounced deceased at the hospital, Fitzgerald said. CBS News affiliate CBS42 identified the man as 36-year-old Roshode Davidson.

Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation indicates that the group was "celebrating a birthday and were having a party" at the address.

"An unknown suspect approached them and began firing shots at the party doors," Fitzgerald said.

There is no one in custody. Fitzgerald asked that anyone with information about possible suspects contact the Birmingham Police Department.