CBSN
CBS News August 20, 2018, 5:50 AM

2 dead, including shooter, at Houston-area food warehouse

Scene of shooting at Ben E. Keith Foods, a food warehouse, in Missouri City, Texas, outside Houston, early on August 20, 2018

KHOU-TV

Last Updated Aug 20, 2018 6:04 AM EDT

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police say one person was killed and another wounded when a woman opened fire inside a food distribution business here early Monday. The shooter, a female, was also wounded and later died at the hospital, police said. CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV says the shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. 

One victim died at the scene, Ben E. Keith Foods, and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Missouri City Police Captain Paul Poulton says the shooter was confronted by police outside the business complex and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Poulton said it's not clear yet if the woman shot herself or was shot by an officer.

The scene is considered contained, but police say secondary searches are underway in what's described as a very large complex in case there's another shooter or more victims inside.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News