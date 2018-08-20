2 dead, including shooter, at Houston-area food warehouse

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police say one person was killed and another wounded when a woman opened fire inside a food distribution business here early Monday. The shooter, a female, was also wounded and later died at the hospital, police said. CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV says the shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m.

One victim died at the scene, Ben E. Keith Foods, and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Missouri City Police Captain Paul Poulton says the shooter was confronted by police outside the business complex and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Poulton said it's not clear yet if the woman shot herself or was shot by an officer.

The scene is considered contained, but police say secondary searches are underway in what's described as a very large complex in case there's another shooter or more victims inside.