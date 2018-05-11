1 infant dead, twin hospitalized after being left in SUV in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 6-month-old child is dead and a twin sibling is in critical condition after being found unresponsive inside of a SUV Thursday afternoon, reports CBS affiliate WTVR. Police said around 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a report that two children were found unresponsive in a vehicle at the Bellwood Maisonettes near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore confirms the children were transported to Chippenham Hospital, where one of the infants was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neighbors told the station that the family has an older child as well, and that the father of the infants found them in his SUV.

"They go to work they come home to their kids. They're not any trouble, they're awesome," said a woman who lives a few doors down from the family but declined to be identified.

"It's tragic what happened, I don't even know how to help them with their pain. It was certainly not an intentionally negligent act, it was a horrific mistake that can never be erased," another neighbor, Donna Gusti, said.

Gusti said she works at a nearby Waffle House with both parents.

"One of them is always home with the kids, they're working on their schedules, it's hard, it's been really hard trying to do it all and have babies but they're doing it," Gusti said.

The woman who lives next door to the family said the wife was at work Thursday afternoon when she called her.

"His wife called me at 2:00 to wake him up to come and get her from work and that's when everything happened. That's when he found the babies in the car," the next door neighbor, who declined to be identified, said.

The woman reportedly told the station that she believes the husband forgot the babies were in the car when he got home from dropping his wife off at work.

Police are continuing to investigating the cause of the incident.