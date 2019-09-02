1 hiker dead and 5 others rescued in Southern California

One hiker died and five others were in need of rescue after running out of water and suffering from heat exhaustion near Kanan Dume Road in Malibu, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD), hikers requested assistance around 4:09 p.m. after running out of water.

The hikers were said to be experiencing heat exhaustion and one hiker had died by the time crews arrived.

LASD advised the public to avoid the area saying, "Stay Away From Kanan Dume Rd/ Zuma Edison Road. Hiker Calls 911 Requesting Assistance after 6-7 Hikers Run Out of Water During Hike. Malibu / Lost Hills Search and Rescue enroute."

Malibu is about 44 miles east of Los Angeles.