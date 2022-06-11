1 dead after graduation party shooting in North Carolina

A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the two victims were Eric L. Chancy and Ronrika D. Lennon. Chancy died, and Lennon was later released. The victims ages have not been released.

Investigators say a before the shooting, a high school graduation party was taking place at the 100 block of White Plains Church Road with an unknown number of people present. An argument began that resulted in gunfire. The number of shell casings have led investigators to believe there may have been multiple shooters.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at 910-862-6960.