Russian ads on Facebook: A sample gallery

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released all the ads purchased by accounts tied to Russia's Internet Research Agency -- more than 3,000 ads bought between late 2015 and 2017.

The ads run the gamut, touching on police violence, the second amendment, immigration and the environment. Others appear to be apolitical, sharing individual success stories, extolling support for black-owned businesses or sharing memes.

"There's no question that Russia sought to weaponize social media platforms to drive a wedge between Americans, and in an attempt to sway the 2016 election," Rep. Adam Schiff, D.-California, said in statement, adding that the online campaign was an effort to divide Americans "by our race, by our country of origin, by our religion and by our political party."

Read on to see a sample of ads that ran on Facebook and other social media platforms.