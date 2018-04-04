New York Auto Show: 5 cars drawing crowds

With a little Big Apple flash and dazzle, automakers typically promote their luxury and high-performance models at the New York International Auto Show. But among the standouts amid the flashing lights and thumping music this year are three favorites of budget-conscious buyers.

Two of these three redesigns at the show -- the Toyota RAV4 and the Subaru Forester -- are from the hottest segment of the auto market, small SUVs. The third, the sleek 2019 Nissan Altima, aims to stand out with new styling and technology in the fading midsize sedan segment.

Even beyond the RAV4 and Forester, this year's show, which is open to the public until April 8, is all about SUVs large and small. "The New York show has a clear focus on utility vehicles, with some top-selling products arriving in all-new form and luxury brands continuing to expand their portfolios," said analyst Stephanie Brinley of consulting firm IHS Markit.

As if to prove that the New York show hasn't lost all its upscale habits, two American luxury brands -- Lincoln and Cadillac -- are introducing new SUVs. Lincoln is reviving the Aviator name for a stylish midsize SUV with three rows of seats. And Cadillac is showing the XT4, a compact SUV aimed at competing with European entries such as the BMW X3 or the Audi Q5.

Here's a closer look at these five introductions being seen for the first time anywhere at the New York show.