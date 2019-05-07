Several injured in shooting at Colorado high school
A shooting Tuesday at a high school in suburban Denver has left at several people injured, police said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an "unstable situation" and said police officers are still working to locate the suspect.
CBS Denver reported four people were taken to local hospitals.
Officials confirmed to CBS Denver that STEM School Highlands Ranch is on lockdown and other schools in Highlands Ranch are on lockdown.
The school is located approximately 8 miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.
Colorado governor says they are "monitoring in real time"
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying his office is "monitoring the situation in real time."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
At least 2 suspects in custody
Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told CBS News two suspects are in custody.
Nicholson said multiple students were injured and officers were still clearing the school. Nicholson said the incident is still considered an active shooter situation.
Authorities are in the process of clearing the school, and the Associated Press reported police are searching for a possible third suspect.