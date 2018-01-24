9 best jobs in America for 2018

Americans continue to return to the workforce, pushing the unemployment rate to record lows in three states last month. Yet job quality remains an issue for many workers because millions are stuck in jobs with stagnating wages and career growth.

So how does one find a job that offers the trifecta of good pay, high job satisfaction and plenty of openings? It's best to focus on a few types of industries and skills, according to a new study from employment site Glassdoor.

Half the jobs in Glassdoor's annual survey of the year's top jobs are in two industries: technology and health care, the company said. These fields typically require specialized training or advanced degrees, which may put them out of reach of the seven out of 10 Americans who lack college degrees. The upside: These jobs are resistant to automation and are likely to provide opportunities and a healthy income for the foreseeable future.

"One thing we are noticing across the board is these jobs aren't in danger of being automated," said Glassdoor spokeswoman Sarah Stoddard. "The combination of technical and soft skills really plays well in the workplace."

Some economists believe automation will increasingly make an impact on low- and middle-skilled jobs, with artificial intelligence and robotics replacing human workers.

Automation and technology may displace 1.4 million individuals from their jobs through 2026, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum, which is hosting its annual confab this week in Davos, Switzerland. About 57 percent of the displaced will be women, who largely dominate the administrative roles that are at high risk from automation.

Even though tech and health care employees are in demand -- and get a big paycheck -- Americans should consider their skills, talents and enthusiasms before signing up for a computer science degree. Research from Glassdoor has found employees believe professional challenges and working for a company with a vision and strong culture are likely to be happier in their work.

Read on to learn about the top nine jobs in America for 2018.