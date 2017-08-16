5 of the best deals on new cars

LorenzoPatoia

Bargain hunters always find new-car discounts in late summer as the end of the model year nears. But with auto sales slumping -- down 7 percent in July from a year earlier -- manufacturers are especially eager to clear out their 2017 models before the 2018s arrive.

The result: big rebates, not only on slow-selling sedans but also on pickups and SUVs, which were selling strongly earlier this year. Those slumping sales "are causing a flood of incentives, which is great for car buyers who stand to save significant amounts of money," said a report on the best deals from U.S, News.

That significant amount can range up to the $8,500 being offered on the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

But don't assume that a sizable rebate is all the savings you can get. First, negotiate the best price you can. Look up the invoice price -- or dealer cost -- for your target vehicle on a site such as Kelley Blue Book. Then start bidding from there -- say $200 over invoice Once you have agreed on a price, then apply the rebate for more savings.

Here is a closer look at five 2017 vehicles with the biggest rebates on offer.