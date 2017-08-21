10 homes you can buy for $10 million

If a home costs $10 million, chances are it comes with lots of space and amenities so outrageous it's almost laughable. But naturally, buyers paying nearly 50 times the U.S. median home value expect the best -- and they can afford to change things up if certain features don't suit their tastes.

Want your own 19th century Irish pub, transported directly from the source? That's available. Want your own horse barn, elevator, matching fountains, an outdoor eating pavilion, a fitness center, wine tasting room or recording studio? No problem.

These celebrity-worthy homes are also as private as they come, often featuring large gates, tall fences, state-of-the-art security systems and strategic landscaping.

Want to see how the A-listers live? Click ahead to see the luxurious pads you could buy with $10 million in 10 cities across the country.