Who needs the club? 10 homes that will make you want to dance

Some high-end homes were just made to party.

These ultra-luxe, multi-million-dollar homes are full of unique amenities perfect for entertaining the world's rich and famous. For $6.25 million, the right Las Vegas buyer could snag a 14,031-square-foot manse with a space voted the "World's Best Party Room" by HGTV. It comes club-ready with its own marble dance floor and DJ booth. Even more extravagant is "Opus," a $100 million home on Billionaire's Row in Beverly Hills, California, that comes equipped with its own Champagne room and multiple hot tubs.

Designed to impress guests -- and keep the neighbors awake -- these showoff properties are all about having a good time. Click ahead to see 10 homes made for dancing the night away.