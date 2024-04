Woman stabbed to death at Metro station, Proposed LA City budget, new CA state park An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally stabbed while getting off a Metro train outside of Universal Studios Hollywood. Also, LA Mayor Karen Bass has released her proposed city budget. Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom is celebrating Earth Day by announcing a new state park. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.