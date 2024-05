Woman declared brain dead after attack in McDonald's drive-thru The altercation happened on March 9th at about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Soto Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue. The family claimed that 74-year-old Jose Juan Rangel Hernandez and his wife Maia Guadalupe Vargas Luna, 58, stopped at the McDonald's to grab food before her dialysis treatment.